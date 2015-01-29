FRANKFURT Jan 29 The Greek government must
continue to respect its commitments, a senior policy maker at
the European Central Bank told an Italian newspaper on Thursday.
Responding to a question from Corriere della Sera whether
Athens must continue to meet its financial obligations, Benoit
Coeure, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said: "Greece
must continue to abide by the rules of the game."
Coeure also spelt out the benchmark of success that will
determine the duration of government bond buying by the ECB, a
programme that was announced last week.
"It will end only once we get a strong sense that inflation
is converging towards 2 percent."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)