TALLINN, June 8 The European Central Bank needs to give itself time to bring back inflation to its target due to the "extraordinary" headwinds slowing down the price growth, ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ECB aims to keep inflation below but close to 2 percent over the medium term and Hansson argued for a "longer" definition of this time frame in the present circumstances.

"This medium term is not a mechanical concept," the Estonian governor said. "Over the last little while... the extraordinary elements of the headwinds rather argue that we should have a bit of longer term definition." (Reporting By David Mardiste; Writing by Francesco Canepa)