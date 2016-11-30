TALLINN Nov 30 High political uncertainty will
feed into the European Central Bank's economic analysis and
policy decisions next week, ECB rate setter Ardo Hansson said on
Wednesday.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty right now," Estonian
central bank governor Hansson told reporters on the sidelines of
a conference.
"It feeds into the outcomes. It feeds into future
projections and feeds into the analysis," he added.
Central bank sources have told Reuters the ECB is ready to
temporarily step up purchases of Italian government bonds if the
result of a crucial referendum on Sunday sharply drives up
borrowing costs for the euro zone's largest debtor.
