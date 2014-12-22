FRANKFURT Dec 22 Any move by the European
Central Bank to buy government bonds would be "very borderline"
and should not be made hastily, ECB Governing Council member
Ardo Hansson told a German newspaper.
"Governments could borrow more money than before because the
interest costs would be lower," Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted
Hansson as saying in a summary of an interview to be published
on Saturday.
One would then have to ask "whether the ECB is illegally
financing states or not," said Hansson, who is the head of
Estonia's central bank.
Having largely exhausted its policy tool-kit with its main
interest rate at a record-low 0.05 percent, broad-based buying
of sovereign bonds - known as quantitative easing (QE) - is seen
as the ECB's last resort to prevent a slide into deflation.
ECB President Mario Draghi said after the 24-member
Council's December meeting that it would reassess policy early
next year and alter the "size, pace and composition" of the
ECB's measures if needed.
"We all know that there are political parties in the euro
zone that promise to refinance their government debt once they
are in power," Hansson said.
Asked whether the ECB should still buy government debt,
despite knowing the risks, Hanson said: "This demand is very
borderline."
He warned against a hasty decision on the matter, saying:
"The geopolitical situation and the slide in oil prices have
caused much uncertainty. That makes it more difficult to
interpret the situation in the medium term."
The ECB's Governing Council holds a monetary policy meeting
on Jan. 22.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dominic Evans)