(Add Irish governor, lending data, quotes, analyst)
TALLINN/DUBLIN, April 27 Two European Central
Bank policymakers played down the need for more stimulus in the
near term on Wednesday, calling for people to be patient and
wait for existing measures to take effect.
The ECB unveiled a surprisingly large stimulus package in
March but falling inflation expectations have fuelled hopes of
more easing, possibly as early as June when the bank's staff
present new growth and inflation forecasts.
"It has to be something genuinely new in order for us to
revise the current set-up," Irish central bank governor Philip
Lane said, adding that decisions will be data-driven.
"Throughout 2015, the data showed that various parts of the
exceptional measure are working," Lane, who sits on the ECB's
Governing Council, told a news conference.
"The current policy is based on our current set of
projections, of course they can be revised whenever there's a
significant revision in the data," he added.
The ECB has been fighting ultra-low inflation, which has
hovered either side of zero for the past year, hoping that asset
buys and negative rates will fuel growth.
"I think it is good to make the point that we need some
patience," Estonian central bank chief Ardo Hansson said.
"We know that monetary policy works with long lags and
therefore aligning ... expectations with what is realistically
possible is good," said Hansson, who also sits on the ECB's
rate-setting panel.
Hansson added that the ECB has been successful so far in
fending off the compounding impact of low energy prices on wages
and the price of other goods and services.
The ECB especially fears the second-round impact of low
inflation as it could entrench low price growth, possibly
leading to a hard-to-break cycle of deflation.
Supporting the bank's argument that loose monetary
conditions are working, fresh lending data on Wednesday showed a
continued pick up, albeit from relatively low figures.
Lending to companies expanded by 1.1 percent in March, the
highest rate since December 2011. Household lending was up 1.6
percent, keeping up the steady pace of the previous month, which
was the fastest since November 2011.
"The data are very encouraging given recent concerns about
the impact of negative interest rates," JPMorgan economist Greg
Fuzesi said. "The recent pickup in bank lending is also broad
based by country."
(Reporting by David Mardiste and Padraic Halpin; Writing by
Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)