FRANKFURT Jan 9 European Central Bank Governing
Council member Ardo Hansson said he would find it "problematic"
to announce large-scale purchases of government bonds this month
that included Greek debt.
The ECB is preparing further stimulus measures such as a
quantitative easing programme of large-scale government bond
purchases ahead of its Jan. 22 policy meeting, when it could
decide to act to address waning inflation expectations.
But Greece will hold a parliamentary election just three
days later, with polls showing a lead for Syriza, a leftist
party that opposes the country's international bailout programme
and wants to renegotiate its debt obligations.
"I'd personally find announcing a bond-buying programme
including Greek government bonds in January problematic,"
Hansson, who is the governor of Estonia's central bank, told
Bloomberg in an interview conducted on Jan. 8.
"...When there's a chance that somebody will come and say
I'm going to restructure our debt, committing to buy such bonds
is near the borderline of what could be considered."
With the assumption of sovereign credit risk also a bone of
contention for Germany's Bundesbank, the ECB is looking at
several options for how best to structure any sovereign debt
purchases in a currency union that lacks a common fiscal regime
.
Hansson said he would prefer to buy corporate rather than
government debt.
"The volume you could achieve is lower but I think the
quality you'd achieve is much better as you don't have the
concerns of monetary financing of governments, there are fewer
financial stability concerns, you are not taking the pressure of
governments to reform," he was quoted as saying.
Hansson was critical of the idea of just purchasing
AAA-rated government bonds. But having national central banks
buy government bonds deserved to be considered, he said.
"It has obvious benefits in terms of avoiding risks of
mutualization of debts but would also reduce the unity of
monetary policy," Hansson said.
He added that the steep drop in oil prices was "wonderful
news" for most parts of the euro zone economy akin to a stimulus
package, adding: "we're far from a deflationary spiral".
