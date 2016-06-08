(Combined Hansson, Villeroy)

By David Mardiste and Michelle Martin

TALLINNBERLIN, June 8 The European Central Bank needs to give itself more time to bring back inflation to its target due to the "extraordinary" headwinds slowing down the global economy, ECB rate setter Ardo Hansson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ECB aims to keep inflation, currently near zero, at almost 2 percent over the medium term and Hansson argued for a "longer" definition of this time frame in the present circumstances.

"This medium term is not a mechanical concept," the Estonian governor said. "Over the last little while... the extraordinary elements of the headwinds rather argue that we should have a bit of a longer term definition."

The ECB has bought a trillion euros ($1.14 trillion) worth of assets and cut interest rates twice since March 2015 in a bid to shore up euro zone inflation by lowering borrowing costs. But it has little to show for it, with consumer prices falling by 0.1 percent in May.

Slovak central bank governor Josef Makuch warned on Tuesday the ECB could miss its inflation target until 2020.

Their calls for patience were echoed by fellow Governing Council member and French governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who said the ECB's easy policy will "eventually" bring inflation back to target.

Speaking at an event in Berlin, Villeroy de Galhau batted away criticism that the ECB's ultra-low interest rates and money-printing programme were eroding the value of German savings.

"Eventually this active policy will lead to levels of inflation more consistent with our mandate and will call for higher interest rates both in nominal and in real terms," he said.

"To put it in other words, in order to have sustainably higher interest rates tomorrow, we must have them low today."

Echoing words by ECB President Mario Draghi, the French governor said there was a limit to how far the ECB could cut its interest rates.

The ECB's deposit rate is -0.4 percent, meaning banks are charged to park the money at the central bank.

"There are limits on how negative interest rates can go," Villeroy de Galhau said. "So this type of unconventional measure, although useful, should be used with care." ($1 = 0.8795 euros) (Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)