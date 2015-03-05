NICOSIA, March 5 The European Central Bank will
focus on improved growth prospects at a news conference on
Thursday after its policy meeting, and unveil some but not all
the details of its 1 trillion euros-plus bond buying plan.
Below are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi's
comments at the news conference.
ON EMERGENCY LIQUIDITY ASSISTANCE FOR GREEK BANKS
"We have raised ELA today ... by 500 million euros."
"ELA is a decision of the national central bank of Greece to
which the governing council may decide to object with a very
special and demanding majority requirement if certain conditions
are not in place.
"One condition is that ELA can be given to solvent banks
with adequate capital. Now the Greek banks at the present time
are solvent, their capital levels are well above the minimum
requirements and that's positive news. A lot has been done by
Greece to strengthen its banking system ... so today the Greek
banking system is solvent and is key to provide credit to the
Greek economy.
"It's absolutely essential that this solvency be maintained
because that is the pre-condition for the ECB to be able to
allow ELA and therefore financing to the economy ...
"The most important thing we can do today is to preserve the
solvency and robustness of the Greek banking system ... to this
extent, the ECB has asked the Eurogroup members to make sure
that the recapitalisation fund of something around 10 billion
euros be readily available to face any sudden negative
contingency that might materialise now."
ON BUYING GREEK BONDS
"Right now the ECB cannot buy Greek bonds ... for a variety
of reasons" (because Greece is in a review period, because it
cannot at the moment waive the investment-grade rating
requirement and because its existing holdings are more than 33
percent of outstanding Greek debt).
"But as soon as Greece repays the SMP bonds that are due in
July or August -- and if the waiver were to be reinstated of
course -- we would be able to buy Greek bonds via this new
purchases securities programme."
"The waiver would have to be reinstated and we are ready to
do so as soon as these conditions are in place."
ON ECB LENDING TO GREECE
"Let me first say something that is not entirely known. The
ECB up to today has lent to Greece 100 billion euros, and more
exactly has doubled its lending from 50 billion euros to 100 in
the last ... two months.
"The lending to Greece today is 68 percent of the Greek GDP,
which is the highest in the euro zone. So in this sense one can
really say that the ECB is the central bank of Greece. But it's
also the central bank of the other countries and it's a
rule-based institution.
"The ECB is the first to wish to re-start the financing to
the Greek economy provided the conditions are in place, and the
conditions are that a process which suggests a successful
completion of the review be put in place quickly. That is the
condition and we will certainly welcome such a development."
GREEK WAIVER
"We stand ready to reinstate the (Greek collateral) waiver
as soon as we are able to make the positive assessment of the
likelihood of a successful completion of the review."
STRUCTURAL REFORMS
"In particular, in order to increase investment, boost job
creation and raise productivity, both the decisive
implementation of product and labour market reforms and actions
to improve the business environment for firms need to gain
momentum in several countries. It is crucial that structural
reforms be implemented swiftly, credibly and effectively."
NO CHANGE TO QE PLAN
"We see no reason to think, or plan, or act, in any
different way than what we planned, namely 60 purchases of 60
billion euros a month of securities until September 2016 or
beyond, if needed."
GREECE
Asked about raising the limit on Greece's issuance of
short-term debt limit, Draghi said the ECB was prohibited by
European rules from direct or indirect financing of governments.
"The ECB is a rule-based institution. It is not a political
institution."
INFLATION TO RISE LATER IN 2015
"Supported by the favourable impact of our recent monetary
policy measures on aggregate demand, the impact of the lower
euro exchange rate and the assumption of somewhat higher oil
prices in the years ahead, inflation rates are expected to start
increasing gradually later in 2015.
"This assessment is also broadly reflected in the March 2015
ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area, which
foresee annual HICP inflation at 0.0 percent in 2015, 1.5
percent in 2016 and 1.8 percent in 2017."
ECB STAFF PROJECTIONS UPGRADED
"This assessment is also broadly reflected in the March 2015
ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area, which
foresee annual real GDP increasing by 1.5 pct in 2015, 1.9 pct
in 2016 and 2.1 pct in 2017.
"Compared with the December 2014 Eurosystem staff
macroeconomic projections, the projections for real GDP growth
in 2015 and 2016 have been revised upwards, reflecting the
favourable impact of lower oil prices, the weaker effective
exchange rate of the euro and the impact of the ECB's recent
monetary policy measures."
ECONOMY IMPROVING
"The latest economic data and, particularly, survey evidence
available up to February point to some further improvements in
economic activity at the beginning of this year. Looking ahead,
we expect the economic recovery to broaden and strengthen
gradually."
GOVT DEBT PURCHASES
"They are intended to be carried out until the end of
September 2016 and will, in any case, be conducted until we see
a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation which is
consistent with our aim of achieving inflation rates below, but
close to, 2 percent over the medium term.
"Further information on certain implementation aspects of
the public sector purchase programme will be released at 3.30
p.m. CET (1430 GMT) on the ECB's website."
NO GROUNDS FOR COMPLACENCY
"A cyclical recovery along the lines of March staff
projections is no ground for complacency."
PRICE RISKS
"The Governing Council will continue to monitor closely the
risks to price stability."
QE DETAILS
"We will on 9 March 2015 start purchasing euro-dominated
public sector securities in the secondary market. We will also
continue to purchase asset-backed securities and covered bonds
which we started last year."
CYPRUS CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR CHRYSTALLA GEORGHADJI ON
CAPITAL CONTROLS:
"I can assure you it is the view of the finance minister and
government, and governor that the very few capital controls that
are still in place will be very soon lifted, before the end of
the first quarter of the year."
