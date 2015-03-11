FRANKFURT, March 11 European Central Bank buying
of government and other debt may be shielding countries in the
euro zone from contagion from events in Greece, ECB President
Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
"We also saw a further fall in the sovereign yields of
Portugal and other formerly distressed countries in spite of the
renewed Greek crisis," Draghi told a conference in Frankfurt.
"This suggests that the asset purchase programme may be
shielding euro area countries from contagion."
Draghi conceded that there were risks from the
asset-purchase scheme. "We are aware that our measures may
entail some financial stability risks but currently these risks
are contained," he said.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel)