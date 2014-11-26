LONDON Nov 26 The European Central Bank will be
able to gauge in the first quarter of next year whether it needs
to start buying sovereign bonds to stimulate the euro zone
economy, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday.
The ECB has already begun buying covered bonds and bundled
loans known as asset-backed securities (ABS) with a view to
increasing the size of its balance sheet to levels seen in early
2012 - around 1 trillion euros higher than its level today.
"We have, of course, to closely monitor if the pace of its
evolution is in line with that expectation," Constancio said.
"In particular, during the first quarter of next year we will be
able to gauge better if that is the case."
"If not, we will have to consider buying other assets,
including sovereign bonds in the secondary market, the bulkier
and more liquid market of securities available," he added in the
text of a speech for delivery in London.
Constancio's comments are the clearest indication yet from
an ECB policymaker on the timing of any decision on whether to
print money to buy sovereign bonds - a policy known as
quantitative easing that financial markets see as the central
bank's best shot of stimulating the flagging economy.
"It would be a pure monetary policy decision, buying
accordingly to our capital key, within our mandate and our legal
competence," he said.
Euro zone inflation is running at 0.4 percent - far below
the ECB's target of just under 2 percent - and Constancio said
it "threatens to continue on the low side for some time to
come."
"The environment of low nominal growth now prevailing
creates serious risks to the social and economic fabric of the
euro area," he added.
Turning to financial markets, Constancio said the ECB saw "a
worldwide trend for some froth in financial asset markets. Even
in Europe where the trend is less marked we have some asset
segments of 'localised buoyancy'."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by
Thomas Atkins)