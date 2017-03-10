FRANKFURT, March 10 Some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility raising interest rates before the end of asset purchases but the discussion was isolated and did not enjoy any broad support, two sources familiar with the discussion said on Friday.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday that the ECB's Governing Council discussed such an option on Thursday but without a specific scenario or timeline.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

When asked about it on Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi said he would not speculate about such an option and the bank's guidance remains that it expects rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period and until after the end of its net asset purchases. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)