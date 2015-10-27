* Some argued for immediate easing
* December easing likely
* Combinataion of measures seen
By Balazs Koranyi and Frank Siebelt
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 With some rate-setters
advocating immediate policy easing last week, European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi struck a compromise to keep the
doves on side and set up expectations for action in December,
central banking sources said.
Several influential Governing Council members argued that
the ECB's balance sheet was still relatively small, especially
compared to the U.S. Federal Reserve while Denmark's deeply
negative deposit rate illustrated that there was still room to
reduce rates, one source with knowledge of the discussion said.
Instead of delivering the wait and see message the market
expected, Draghi opted for one that was more dovish and crystal
clear, keeping with the ECB's tradition of building a consensus
and putting to shame the Fed, which has fumbled with its
communication at a critical juncture.
"It needs to be understood: there is consensus at the ECB
Governing Council," a rate-setter, who asked not to be named,
said. "A move in December is likely."
"Inflation is just not moving higher, there is a risk of
falling into a Japanese-style liquidity trap," the Governing
Council member said.
With inflation in negative territory, the ECB is far from
its target of getting price growth to near 2 percent and a
slowdown in economic growth, induced by weakness in emerging
markets, further dampens the outlook.
The ECB has been buying assets worth 60 billion euros ($66
billion) a month since March, hoping to boost prices, lending
and growth, but factors such as lower energy prices and slower
growth in emerging economies have worked against it.
Meeting in Malta, the Governing Council discussed a wide
range of possible measures and the general view was that instead
of one or the other, a combination may be effective, the sources
said.
Although increased asset buys could further squeeze
liquidity in the market, a source with direct knowledge said
concerns over market supplies were overdone as the ECB could
move into new instruments and had plenty of room to manoeuvre
even with government bonds.
The ECB could consider corporate debt or equities while
there was also room to buy more supranational instruments.
Sovereign debt, the biggest portion of the asset buys, was
plentiful due to high net issuance and the ECB could always
release debt to be held until maturity, the source said.
There is a constraint about having to buy national
instruments in proportion to how much share each country has in
the ECB, but substitution rules also provide some flexibility.
Still, another insider warned that the market may have
overreacted to Draghi's words and waiting until December, when
the ECB releases fresh inflation forecasts, was normal.
And with monetary policy already ultra-accommodative, room
to do more may be limited.
"It's hard to do much more monetary stimulus than this,"
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, who has no direct say in
policy but who less than a year ago was one of the loudest
voices urging the bank to do more to help growth, said after
meeting Draghi in Frankfurt.
"Draghi said there is still scope to respond to certain
situations if needed, so there is still a possibility to do more
but we've already come a long way."
The consensus from almost 60 economists in a snap poll
conducted by Reuters after Thursday's meeting shows there is an
80 percent probability of the ECB easing at the next policy
review on Dec. 3.
COMMUNICATOR
Draghi has been a masterful communicator, repairing the
reputation of the ECB, which is run by a 25-member Governing
Council that sometimes speaks with as many different voices,
leaving the market guessing.
From promising to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro at
the height of the bloc's crisis in 2012 to delivering an
unexpectedly large 1 trillion euro plus quantitative easing (QE)
programme this year, Draghi has become an expert in
understanding what the market needs to hear and delivering more.
"The ECB really has become masters of communication: leading
the market along, and then over-delivering," UniCredit chief
economist Erik Nielsen said in a note. "I think Draghi more or
less gave it away on Thursday: QE2 (in size, composition,
duration) and (unfortunately) a rate cut. Remember, they are not
in the habit of under-delivering."
Draghi's clear stance is now in stark contrast to the Fed,
which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Markets have been confused by top Fed officials sending
conflicting signals and rate hike expectations have been pushed
into next year even as Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she expects
that a hike will be needed by the end of this year.
"It is never a good thing when the vice chairman of the FOMC
and the vice chairman of the board are saying two different
things at a critical juncture for policy," former Fed research
director David Stockton said.
"When comparing the communications of Draghi and Yellen, it
is important to remember that Draghi has been dealing with a
crisis," said Stockton, now with the Peterson Institute for
International Economics and Macroeconomic Advisers. "Yellen has
been in a much different environment, one in which careful
nuance has been more important than dramatic statements."
WORDS NOT ENOUGH
Draghi's problem now is that he must deliver and the entire
world will be watching as market moves induced by the ECB
reverberate across the globe.
"If you don't meet words with action, the market backlash
could be quite big," said one Japanese policymaker on condition
of anonymity.
The second round of quantitative easing is always less
effective than the first one while the consensus in the
Governing Council may also be at risk as more easing means lower
borrowing costs for governments, which some central bankers see
as de facto monetary financing since the ECB is making it
cheaper for governments to borrow.
Governments are also not always doing their fair share to
boost growth and accommodative policies by the ECB take pressure
off governments to enact long-term measures that may be
politically costly now but would support growth over the long
term.
($1 = 0.9040 euros)
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt, Balazs Koranyi, and Francesco
Canepa in Frankfurt, George Georgiopoulos in Athens, Leigh
Thomas in Paris, Howard Schneider in Washington and Leika Kihara
in Tokyo; editing by Susan Thomas)