FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The euro zone economy is
widely expected to need more stimulus from the European Central
Bank, but it may not come at the bank's policy meeting on
Thursday.
Growth and inflation remain anaemic, but the ECB has already
exhausted much of its firepower, so ECB President Mario Draghi
has to pick his time and probably has enough arguments to wait a
bit longer.
Nonetheless, it is probably just a matter of months before
the ECB eases policy further, acknowledging that inflation just
isn't moving higher, despite free credit to banks, record low
interest rates and money printing worth 1.2 trillion euros
($1.35 trillion) in the past year and a half.
With unemployment hovering at 10 percent, governments
holding back on spending as they manage down record debt piles,
and industry sitting on vast unutilised capacity, growth cannot
take off, putting a lid on inflation.
Indeed, inflation, holding near zero, has undershot the
ECB's 2 percent target for more than 3 years and will miss it
for at least another 2, a risk to the bank's credibility and the
viability of inflation targeting.
But helping Draghi, the euro zone economy did mostly shrug
off the shock of Britain voting to leave the European Union, and
it looks to be following the modest recovery path the ECB
envisaged in June - albeit with recent signs of Germany slowing.
Monetary conditions have also remained broadly stable, bank
lending is picking up and Germany raised the prospect of a tax
cut, music to Draghi's ears as he has often called on
governments to help out.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike plans may also play a
factor. Any ECB action could strengthen the dollar, making the
Fed's job tougher, an outcome the ECB is keen to avoid.
"The ECB seems to be increasingly aware of the adverse
effects of its current monetary policy stance," ING economist
Carsten Brzeski said. "Therefore, the hurdle to either deliver a
bit more of the same or enter more unchartered territory has
increased."
NO MOVE
Nearly all analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain
unchanged on Thursday and most predict that they have already
bottomed out. Yet, they also expect the ECB's 80 billion euro
monthly asset buys to be extended before the end of the year as
they are now set to expire next March, too soon for inflation to
rebound.
With the case for a steady hand weakened by dimming
inflation prospects, some analysts expect a six-month extension
of asset buys to be announce on Thursday.
Indeed, fresh quarterly forecasts to be unveiled by Draghi,
could show a slightly lower path for underlying inflation while
recent research published by the ECB suggested that long term
inflation expectations are drifting lower, an indication of
waning confidence in the ECB's policies.
Market based inflation expectations are also back to lows
hit after the Brexit vote and most recent Germany data have also
disappointed.
But even a simple extension of the 1.74 trillion asset
purchase programme, started in March 2015, is not so easy as the
ECB is running out of bonds to buy due to its self-imposed
constraints.
The choice is then between tweaking purchase rules or going
for a bigger redesign.
Easiest options could include buying bonds yielding less
than the bank's -0.4 percent deposit rate, extending the
maturity range of eligible bonds to 30 years from 20 years and
buying an even bigger portion of a certain bond issue.
Bigger changes could involve the purchase of new types of
assets, like bank bonds, non performing loans or in the extreme
case, stocks.
Still, each of these changes would generate concern or even
outright opposition from the hawks and the growing camp of
moderates on the Governing Council, who worry about the
unintended negative effects of the ECB's extraordinary stimulus.
"The case for doing more is strong at Thursday's meeting,"
JPMorgan economist Greg Fuzesi said. "And yet there is no sign
that any action will be taken."
