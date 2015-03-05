* Will likely avoid big decision on Greece
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, March 5 Keen to keep a low profile
over the Greek crisis, the European Central Bank will focus on
improved growth prospects when it meets on Thursday and unveil
some but not all the details of its 1 trillion euros-plus bond
buying plan.
Meeting in Cyprus, the ECB will keep rates on hold, likely
lift growth forecasts to reflect a string of positive data
surprises but cut inflation projections as it incorporates the
full effect of a dramatic oil price fall, backing its case to
buy 60 billion euros worth of bonds a month from March to spur
inflation.
The bank has a long way to go to convince markets. Only half
of the economists polled by Reuters think bond buying will help
inflation rise towards the target of close to but below two
percent and half think the purchases will be extended beyond
September 2016.
The ECB has said its money printing would last "at least"
until September 2016 and until a "sustained adjustment" in the
inflation path emerges.
Markets will be looking for how quantitative easing will
work, when the buying will start, whether it applies to paper
with negative yields and how the purchases will be distributed
along the yield curve.
Anticipation of the QE programme has driven euro zone
borrowing costs down to the point where Spain can borrow for 10
years at just 1.3 percent and investors actually pay for the
privilege of lending to Germany for five years. Yields in Italy,
Spain and Portugal dropped to record lows this week.
Another concern is whether the ECB will find enough bonds to
buy as the market is flush with uninvested cash while banks are
under obligation to hold top tier assets, like government debt.
"The massive ECB buying will start in times of stagnating
supply at the bond market," SEB economist Thomas Köbel said. "We
see some risks that the ECB may be unable to buy bonds at the
targeted monthly rate of 60 billion euros."
The buying will start just as European economies appear to
have turned a corner. ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet has
already said the bank will likely lift its growth forecasts.
Fourth quarter growth beat expectations, recent consumption
figures, particularly in Germany, have exceeded forecasts,
sentiment indicators have turned up while growth is also poised
for a boost from lower energy prices and a weaker euro.
Still, the bank could forecast deflation for 2015, sharply
cutting its 0.7 percent inflation projection from December and
could forecast it staying below target through 2017.
Inflation was running at -0.3 percent in February.
Greece will remain a headache but the ECB is desperate to
stay out of the political debate over the country's future and
the return of deposits to Greek banks since Athens secured an
extension to its financial rescue last month has eased pressure
on the bank to act
Greece's roughly 68 billion euros Emergency Liquidity
Assistance appears sufficient for now and while the ECB may
discuss once again accepting Greek bonds in return for funding,
no decision is likely until a political deal is finalised.
Greece is close to running out of cash and needs new euro
zone loans to avoid default. It can only get them if it
implements reforms the previous Greek government promised, but
which the new government has vowed to discontinue.
