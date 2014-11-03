* Potential take-up in Sept/Dec TLTRO offers 400 bln
* First Sept TLTRO round fell short at 82.6 bln euros
* Reuters poll sees Dec. 11 take-up at 170 bln euros
* Market participants expect improvement of terms
* ECB won't improve TLTRO terms for now - sources
By Eva Taylor and Marc Jones
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 3 The ECB will not improve
the terms of its ultra-cheap long-term loans for now, though
this may change if it becomes clear that the euro zone economy
is taking another turn for the worse, several sources familiar
with the discussion told Reuters.
Banks will get their second chance to get the ECB's
four-year 'TLTRO' loans on Dec. 11. Following low demand at the
first round in September, some analysts have speculated that the
ECB will look to make this offering more attractive.
JP Morgan has said it expects that the fixed rate on the
loans will be cut by 10 basis points to leave it flush with the
ECB's 0.05 percent main interest rate and that the amounts banks
are allowed to take will be upped.
Speculation has built up that the changes could be announced
at Thursday's meeting. But four sources have told Reuters that
with one installment of the loans already handed out at the
original terms, changes would not be made at this stage.
One said "we will not change the rules" halfway through the
game while another was slightly less definitive, saying: "There
is no need for more stimulus at the moment, at least not until
we get a better picture (of the state of the economy)."
A third source said that a change of the TLTRO terms had not
been discussed at any level at the ECB, that it was not an issue
for now, but that this could change if the economy took a turn
for the worse though it was too early to say this.
The ECB declined to comment.
