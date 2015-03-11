* ECB chief: bond-buying protects euro zone from spillover
* Draghi's remarks come as fresh technical talks start
(Adds background, detail)
By John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, March 11 European Central Bank buying
of government and other debt may be shielding countries in the
euro zone from any knock-on effect from events in Greece, ECB
President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
The ECB began a policy of printing money to buy sovereign
bonds, or quantitative easing, on Monday with a view to
supporting growth and lifting euro zone inflation from below
zero up towards its target of just under 2 percent.
"We also saw a further fall in the sovereign yields of
Portugal and other formerly distressed countries in spite of the
renewed Greek crisis," Draghi told a conference in Frankfurt.
"This suggests that the asset purchase programme may be
shielding euro area countries from contagion."
Draghi spoke as Greece embarked on technical talks with its
international creditors to agree reforms and unlock further
funding amid growing frustration with Athens.
The new left-wing Greek government, keen to show voters it
is keeping a promise not to work with the detested "troika" of
foreign lenders, has been trying to avoid having talks with
inspectors from the three institutions in their own country.
Earlier this week, ministers spent barely 30 minutes
discussing Greece at their monthly meeting, an EU official said,
stressing it was time for Athens to engage in serious, detailed
discussions with experts from the institutions formerly known as
the "troika".
On the outlook for the euro zone economy, Draghi said a
slowdown in growth had reversed and that the recovery should
"broaden and hopefully strengthen."
Updated forecasts by ECB staff published last week showed
the QE programme would support growth in the 19-country euro
zone and lift inflation from below zero up to 1.8 percent in
2017 - in line with the ECB's goal.
Draghi said these forecasts were conditional on the full
implementation of all the ECB's announced measures. The central
bank plans to buy 60 billion euros a month of assets - mostly
sovereign bonds - until at least September next year.
