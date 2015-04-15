(Repeats to additional clients with new media identifying slug)
* Draghi views early signs of QE success as economy perks up
* Banks predict record loan demand, IMF upgrades forecasts
* Wrangling with Athens casts cloud over brightening euro
zone
* Draghi to brush off worries of bond supply shortage
By John O'Donnell and Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, April 15 European Central Bank
policymakers may sanction possible further emergency funding for
Greece's banks on Wednesday amid the first clear signs that the
wider euro zone economy is picking up.
With an ECB survey showing banks expecting the strongest
demand for company loans in over a decade,
President Mario Draghi will be able to claim an early success
for the bank's newly launched 60 billion euros-a-month money
printing scheme.
The ECB's borrowing rates are all but certain to be held at
record lows when policymakers meet, but continued
wrangling between Greece and the euro zone over reforms for aid
is casting uncertainty over the 19-country currency bloc.
Nonetheless a 1 trillion-euro-plus money printing scheme to
buy chiefly government bonds is underpinning confidence and some
predict that Draghi will underscore his commitment to
quantitative easing on Wednesday.
"We expect Draghi will confirm that the full implementation
of the (QE) programme will be needed despite the recent strong
data and that they are not even pondering any changes," said
Dirk Schumacher, an economist at Goldman Sachs.
Time is running out, however, for Athens to improve a
package of reforms required for the release of euro zone loans
that it needs to stay afloat.
Draghi may reveal whether the ECB's decision-making
Governing Council extended the limit on emergency liquidity that
can be drawn by Greek banks. This has been rising as savers,
worried about the country's prospects, withdraw deposits.
Were Greece ultimately to tumble out of the euro, it would
deal a blow to the credibility of the currency union. Athens was
first bailed out almost five years ago by the euro zone, with
another aid deal in 2012, but its future remains uncertain.
Draghi is likely to address the euro zone's improving
prospects. In its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, the
International Monetary Fund raised growth expectations for all
the major economies in the bloc, especially Spain.
The ECB's actions are creating fertile conditions for
growth, with the euro at a 12-year low buoying exporters and
borrowing in many countries cheaper than ever.
It has already prompted a dramatic rise in the value of
bonds and investors are now wondering whether it could become
too costly for the ECB to buy in top rated countries such as
Germany.
Draghi will hold a press conference on Wednesday before he
travels to Washington to join finance ministers and central
bankers from the Group of 20 top economies at the International
Monetary Fund's Spring meeting.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)