* Commodity prices, emerging markets pose risk to CPI
* May boost asset purchases in necessary
* ECB to release fresh forecasts Sept 3
By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
MANNHEIM, Germany, Aug 26 The risk has increased
that the European Central Bank won't get inflation back up to
where it wants, the bank's chief economist said on Wednesday,
pledging to beef up its anti-deflation asset-buying programme if
necessary.
Peter Praet, who is also a member of the ECB's executive
board, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in
Germany that falling commodity prices and a slowdown in China
are hindering the goal of getting inflation back up to around 2
percent.
It is currently at 0.2 percent, a trend that has prompted
the ECB to start buying 60 billion euros worth of assets a
month, mainly sovereign bonds, to combat deflation.
"There should be no ambiguity on the willingness and ability
of the governing council to act if needed," Praet, said. "The
(asset-buying programme) provides sufficient flexibility to do
so in terms of size, composition and length of the programme."
The bank has already warned that financial developments in
China could have a larger-than-expected adverse impact given
Beijing's prominent role in global trade. China's growth outlook
has declined sharply in recent weeks, potentially increasing the
risk for Europe.
The ECB targets inflation at just under 2 percent and last
forecast price growth at 1.8 in 2017 but key inflation drivers
have worked against it since the June projection.
Crude oil prices have fallen close to 40 percent
since May while iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI are near historic
lows on expectations that Chinese growth will continue to slow,
hitting its lowest level in two decades.
The 5-year/5-year swap rate, ECB President
Mario Draghi's preferred measure of judging inflation
expectations, fell below 1.4 percent this week before rebounding
to 1.6 percent on Wednesday. Another swap rate has suggested
deflation in year's time.
MARKETS
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index pared
losses of nearly 3 percent on Praet's comments, later trading
down around 0.8 percent.
"With commodities prices going down and the euro going up,
that's a double whammy, and the ECB has made it clear that it
will have implications," said Veronika Pechlaner, European
equity fund manager at Ashburton.
"Rather than doing anything, we imagine Draghi would start
talking and try and manage things that way. But he's got a few
options. He could make QE more frontloaded than expected, for
example," Pechlaner said.
The bank will release fresh inflation forecasts on Sept 3
and analysts expect a modest cut in the 2017 projection and a
larger cut in the more immediate forecasts.
Praet said emerging market growth was weakening and the
output gap in some emerging markets was widening, a marginal
challenge for the euro zone but still a potential headwind.
He added that the ECB would have to weigh the consequences
of higher market volatility on financing conditions.
"From a monetary policy perspective, we will have to think
about the consequence on the pricing of risk as markets will
somehow incorporate this volatility behaviour into the pricing
of risk and we have to understand what the consequences are on
financial conditions in general," he said.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in London; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)