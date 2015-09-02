* Expected to cut inflation forecasts
* Will hold back on policy action
* ECB may raise prospect to more QE
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 The European Central Bank is
set to cut its inflation forecasts on Thursday because of
falling oil prices and China's economic slowdown, and it will
probably promise to beef up its bond- buying programme if
prospects weaken further.
The bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged and
argue that the chance of missing its medium-term inflation
target has increased but the time is not yet right to take
concrete policy action. It is also likely to say its $1 trillion
euro plus asset buying programme is working, albeit slowly.
The ECB launched the 60 billion euro ($67.7 billion) per
month asset-buying programme in March to boost consumer prices
after a short bout of deflation.
But nearly all key price drivers have been working against
its efforts to bring inflation, now running at 0.2 percent, back
to its target of just under 2 percent.
Oil prices are down 35 percent since May, iron ore is near
an all-time low, the euro has unexpectedly firmed and Chinese
growth, already a worry for the ECB in July, is slowing sharply.
One of the bank's favoured gauges of inflation expectations, the
five-year, five-year euro zone breakeven forward,
has fallen to 1.7 percent from 1.85 percent in July.
Indeed, a majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the
bank to eventually extend or increase its quantitative easing
programme. Three quarters said that the bank has simply run out
of tools and that adjusting QE, expected to run until next
September, was its only viable option.
"The economic benefits of the ECB's QE programme are fading,
inflation expectations are low and global growth is under threat
from a rapidly slowing Chinese economy," RBS said in a note to
clients.
Peter Praet, the bank's chief economist, has said markets
should not doubt the ECB's "willingness and ability" to act. But
comments from other rate setters like Benoit Coeure and Vice
President Vitor Constancio suggest the bank will want to take
time before taking action and prefers steady policy for now.
The ECB will also argue that the drop in oil prices will
impact inflation only temporarily and while near-term forecasts
are cut more, the impact on 2017 inflation, earlier seen at 1.8
percent, will be more limited.
"Given the increasing uncertainty surrounding China, the
ECB's wait-and-see mode will likely be characterized by
heightened alertness to external events," UniCredit said.
"We expect ECB president Mario Draghi to respond to this
more challenging environment with a strong commitment to further
easing if price stability were to appear threatened, it added.
The ECB will also be keen to highlight some of the positive
impacts of QE, even as inflation has stayed below 2 percent
since early 2013.
Lending to euro zone firms in July grew at the fastest pace
since early 2012, unemployment fell and the composite purchasing
manager's index unexpectedly rose, offering a glimmer of hope
that growth may be picking up, even after a lacklustre second
quarter.
The bank may also argue that the impact of China's market
volatility on the euro zone is limited and the moderate rise in
yields on the euro zone's periphery amid the market rout shows
that the bloc is in better health than at any time in years.
