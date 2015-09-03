* Bank lowers growth, inflation forecasts from June's
outlooks
* Sees further threats from China, emerging markets
* Draghi says new action would be premature now, but ECB
ready
* QE could be adjusted in "size, composition and duration"
* Euro weakens sharply, stock rally
(Adds Draghi, analysts, market reaction)
By John O'Donnell and Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 The European Central Bank cut
its growth and inflation forecasts on Thursday, warning of
possible further trouble from China and paving the way for an
expansion of its already massive 1 trillion-euro plus
asset-buying programme
The ECB, which left interest rates unchanged in a widely
expected decision, said growth would suffer from fading momentum
in emerging markets, particularly China, and falling oil prices
could drag the 19-member euro zone back into deflation in coming
months.
The new projections are a stark admission that Europe's
recovery, described by the bank as disappointing, is hardly
gaining momentum. Consequently, the ECB may have to roll out new
measures, just six months after it began quantitative easing,
considered a policy "bazooka" when it was introduced in January.
For the first time, ECB President Mario Draghi said
explicitly the bond-buying programme may run beyond September
2016 and the bank may adjust its size and composition. As it
stands, the ECB is buying 60 billion euros ($66.68 billion) per
month asset buys, mostly government bonds.
"There aren't special limits to the possibilities that the
ECB has in gearing up monetary policy," Draghi told a news
conference. "The risks to the euro area growth outlook remain on
the downside, reflecting in particular the heightened
uncertainties related to the external environment."
The euro fell 1 percent against the dollar on Draghi's
comments, European stocks rallied and bond yields fell as
investors started to price in new policy steps from the bank.
"The words chosen by the ECB suggest that it would not
hesitate to raise the size of its asset purchases and prolong
them beyond September 2016 if the outlook for growth and
inflation weakens further," Holger Schmieding, an economist at
Berenberg said.
"As far as such conditional statements go, the ECB was
rather clear: It would not take much further turbulence to
trigger an ECB response. We can count this as a clear verbal
intervention."
In one small change to the quantitative easing scheme, a
possible precursor for further moves, the bank increased the
share of any sovereign bond issue it could buy to 33 percent
from 25 percent, provided that did not give it a blocking
minority among bondholders.
"September 2016 is still a long way off, and the market
would probably not be much impressed by the announcement of a
mere continuation of the purchases beyond this date,"
Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer said.
"We think the ECB is more likely to announce a higher
monthly purchase volume, fuelling expectations that it will
extend its bond purchases well beyond September 2016," Kraemer
added.
CHINA
The ECB expects euro zone headline inflation, now running at
0.2 percent, to average just 0.1 percent this year, down from
previous expectations of 0.3 percent.
Even for 2017 the bank lowered its forecasts to 1.7 percent
from 1.8 percent. That suggests hitting its inflation target of
just under 2 percent may be difficult even years from now.
Adding to uncertainty, Draghi said the forecasts were made
in the first half of August. The worst of China's market
volatility and the drop in oil prices came later, so the figures
may still be too optimistic.
However, the domestic outlook is relatively healthy. Lending
is increasing, unemployment falling and the latest composite
purchasing managers' index rose unexpectedly.
Meanwhile, the external outlook changed for the worse.
Growth in China, the world's biggest economy, is expected to
reach a two-decade low, hurt by soft demand, over-capacity and
falling investment.
Its economy has been further buffeted by plunging shares and
a surprise devaluation of the yuan, a combination of factors
that is rattling global markets and could strain relations with
China's major trading partners.
Draghi said China's faltering growth would also weaken other
emerging markets, with ramifications for the rest of the world.
"It is never an easy task to engineer an orderly
deleveraging process, especially as the country also faces other
structural problems," RBS said. "A less well-controlled credit
crunch in China can have contagion effects into other
countries."
The ECB now sees GDP in the euro zone growing 1.4 percent
this year, below its previous 1.5 percent projection. The
forecast for 2017 was cut to 1.8 percent from 2.0 percent.
Draghi said the cuts were caused by weaker external demand.
A majority of analysts polled by Reuters before Thursday's
meeting expect the ECB to extend or increase its asset
purchases. Three quarters said the bank has simply run out of
tools and that adjusting QE was its only viable option left.
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
(Writing by Balazs Koranyi and Paul Taylor; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt, Larry King)