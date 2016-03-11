(Refiles to clarify auto finance, not auto companies in para four)

LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The European Central Bank's announcement that it was launching a new corporate sector purchase programme sent shockwaves through the European corporate bond market on Thursday, with many left scratching their heads as to what shape it will take.

A mixed market reaction was reflected in the volatile credit indices on Friday, though investors were happy to pile in to a new 600m deal from French auto part supplier Valeo.

The transaction attracted a whopping 7bn, making for the biggest order book for a single-tranche corporate deal so far this year.

The ECB will add 20bn a month to its 60bn programme . But with hybrids, financials and auto finance excluded, only 550bn out of a total of 1.6tr of euro investment-grade debt will be eligible for ECB purchases, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts.

"The criteria will presumably mean [the programme will concentrate on bonds issued by] the bigger multinationals, but when you look at this year's corporate supply, a majority of that is from US companies and smaller European firms, so the question is, what are they able to buy?" said Brendon Moran, global co-head, corporate DCM origination at Societe Generale.

"If supply's not there it will prove difficult."

Another concern is that the freshly announced stimulus measures will throttle liquidity and create serious distortions similar to those in the public sector and covered bond markets.

"We already have investors who are unhappy about the size of their allocations [in new bond deals] and now we'll have another investor in the mix to compete with them as we saw in the covered bond market," Moran said.

THE WINNERS

In the midst of the confusion market players nonetheless agreed that tighter spreads on bonds eligible for ECB purchase will provide buying opportunities - even for instruments such as high-yield bonds and reverse Yankees that are excluded from the programme.

"It presents a buying opportunity to capitalise on the higher yields of the European high-yield market," said Nicolas Trindade, senior credit portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers.

"You'll see a lot of buyers moving down the credit spectrum for bigger returns. It's definitely credit positive for that market."

Dutch vehicle-leasing company LeasePlan took advantage of Thursday's sharp rally to print a 1.55bn-equivalent LBO bond at tighter price talk than whispers earlier that day.

At the same time, US names are expected to continue flooding the European market to cash in on the low rate environment following the ECB's decision to cut all three of its interest rates.

Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole, said that corporate debt purchases would drive a wedge between the yields of euro-denominated bonds issued by European and non-European companies.

"The latter assets will become even more attractive for the eurozone investors starved for yield after repeated rounds of QE and rate cuts," he wrote in a research note.

US names have accounted for over 17bn out of the 45.4bn of euro-denominated investment-grade issuance sold so far this year.

For example, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway left no time for the dust to settle on its US$9bn bond issue on Tuesday before crossing the pond for another 2.75bn of M&A financing just a day later. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Matthew Davies and Helene Durand)