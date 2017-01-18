* Rates, QE seen unchanged
* Growth improving but fraught with risk
* Decision at 1245, Draghi at 1330
By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Jan 19 With euro zone growth and
inflation slowly picking up pace, the European Central Bank is
set to argue on Thursday that its extra-easy policy stance is
still needed to keep the recovery on course.
It is all but certain to leave current monetary policy in
place and maintain a promise for lengthy stimulus, having
extended its bond-buying programme just last month.
ECB President Mario Draghi can argue the bank has done its
part to mend growth, but he will also note the recovery is not
self-sustaining, underlying inflation is weak and political risk
from key elections weighs on the outlook.
So turning down the ECB taps now is inappropriate, he is
expected to say.
On the face of it, Draghi should be relaxed. Inflation hit a
three year high last month, manufacturing activity is
accelerating and confidence indicators are firming, all pointing
to solid growth at the end of last year.
Indeed, euro zone business growth was the fastest in more
than five years in December, order books are surging on export
demand, and consumption is holding up, despite rising energy
costs, all pointing to the sort of resilience not seen since
before the bloc's debt crisis.
The underlying picture is mixed, however, giving Draghi
plenty of arguments to bat back criticism, particularly from
Germany, the bloc's biggest economy and the ECB's top policy
foe.
Inflation is still just half of the bank's 2 percent target
and the jump is mostly down to higher oil prices while
underlying price growth remains dangerously weak.
The market euphoria after Donald Trump's surprising U.S.
election win is also yet to be backed up concrete policy action
and the threat of more protectionist policies from the United
States and possibly Britain could reverse market sentiment.
"The December decision has put the ECB on autopilot at least
until the summer and until after the Dutch and French
elections," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said. "This autopilot
should also immunise the ECB against short-term volatility in
macro data."
The ECB announces its rate decision at 1245 GMT and Draghi
holds a news conference at 1330 GMT.
GERMAN ANGST
The ECB last month agreed to cut its asset buys by a quarter
from April but extended the 2.3 trillion euro scheme, known as
quantitative easing, until the end of the year, promising
substantial accommodation and extended market presence.
The extension threatens to reignite tensions between the
bank and Berlin, particularly as Germany heads towards an
election in the fall and with Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble often pointing the finger at the ECB for problems.
Berlin argues that super cheap borrowing costs negate
pressure on inefficient euro zone members to reform but unduly
punish frugal German savers, who have seen the return on their
savings evaporate.
Indeed, with German inflation rates above the euro zone
average and government bond yields in negative territory across
much of the yield curve, real rates are negative for many
savers, pushing some voters towards the rightist Alternative for
Germany party.
Still, cutting back stimulus may be a double edged sword,
even for Germany, which is struggling with a bloated and
inefficient bank sector. Higher ECB rates would not only cost
the budget billions of euros in extra spending but would risk
thwarting a still fledgling lending growth.
"The lending channel is no longer clogged up, but it is not
completely free either and progress has only been possible
thanks to massive measures by the ECB," Commerzbank said.
"If monetary policy were to be tightened again, and the
burdens from existing loans were to increase once more, the
lending channel would close and the economic picture would
worsen considerably again," Commerzbank added.
The risk for now is if the oil stabilises at a relatively
high level, eventually feeding into core inflation and raising
the risk that inflation could even overshoot the ECB's target.
Still, it would take years such a pass through and all
indication is that Draghi would happily tolerate a modest
overshoot after facing the threat of deflation for years.
