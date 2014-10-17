* Weidmann says Germany does not need stimulus
* Coeure says fiscal policy can help counter low inflation
* Weidmann says risks tied to ECB buying ABS
* Nowotny says talk of ECB becoming a bad bank is "nonsense"
(Recasts with Weidmann, Coeure, Nowotny and Mersch)
By Aija Krutaine and Michael Shields
RIGA/VIENNA, Oct 17 European Central Bank
policymakers clashed on Friday over what policy medicine to
administer to the sickly euro zone economy, laying bare
deep-seated tensions within the Governing Council.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said he saw no need for
fiscal stimulus in Germany, rejecting a thinly veiled appeal
from ECB President Mario Draghi for Berlin to increase its
public investment levels to help support the euro zone.
Germany, a strong advocate of fiscal austerity, has come
under pressure from other countries including the United States,
and finance officials around the globe to use its large current
account surplus and budgetary room for manoeuvre to invest.
Earlier, Draghi's lieutenant at the ECB, Benoit Coeure, said
governments could help counteract lower prices with "fiscal
policy, when it is available without questioning long-term debt
sustainability" - a cue for governments like Germany to invest.
The discord between the hawkish Weidmann and policymakers
closer to Draghi such as Coeure highlights deep divisions within
the Council about how far the ECB should go to support the
economy, and comes just as jittery markets look for reassurance.
Weidmann brushed off the suggestion that more German public
investment could help other euro zone economies, and also took
aim at ECB plans to buy asset-backed securities, or bundled
loans -- a dig that a further ECB policymaker rejected.
"The boost to the peripheral countries from an increase in
German public investment is ... likely to be negligible,"
Weidmann told a conference in Riga, where Coeure also spoke.
"And with the economy operating at normal capacity
utilisation, Germany is not in need of stimulus either -- and
this will remain the case with the revised forecasts that still
foresee growth in line with potential," he added.
On Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected calls
for Berlin to ditch its plans for a balanced budget next year.
In a landmark speech in late August, Draghi signalled he was
ready for the ECB to deploy further stimulus. But he also called
for governments to shape up their economies with structural
reforms, saying "it would be helpful for the overall stance of
policy if fiscal policy could play a greater role".
The ECB duly cut interest rates to record lows and unveiled
a plan to buy private-sector assets -- covered bonds and
asset-backed securities (ABS) -- but Berlin is reluctant to
spend more and other governments are taking time with structural
reforms.
BAD BANK DEBATE
Draghi hopes the purchases of ABS will stimulate the market
for such securities and support the economy by offering
companies an alternative source of credit.
Weidmann said such ABS purchases "are problematic when they
imply a transfer of risks from banks to the balance sheet of the
central bank".
"In the end, this could amount to a transfer of risks from
banks to the taxpayer," he added.
In Vienna, another ECB Council member, Austrian central bank
chief Ewald Nowotny, dismissed as "nonsense" concerns the ABS
purchases will transfer risk from lenders to the ECB.
"This discussion, about the ECB becoming a 'bad bank', is
washing over from Germany to us here," Nowotny told reporters.
"Speaking quite plainly, that is nonsense because when we look
at the balance sheet of the ECB the possible portion of ABS is
so small ... that it is in no way to compare with a 'bad bank'."
Coeure said the ECB would begin buying ABS within days.
He and Nowotny sought to reassure about the outlook for the
euro zone in a week that has seen its stocks and bonds back in
the firing line due to stagnating growth, low inflation, budget
problems in France and Italy and political risks in Greece.
Coeure, who sits on the six-member Executive Board that
forms the nucleus of the broader Governing Council, said the
euro zone was still on a recovery path.
"We expect growth to be positive in the third quarter and
the fourth quarter in the euro zone," he added.
Both men said the ECB could act again if needed.
"One surely has further opportunities," said Nowotny. "I may
point out we are not in recession, we have positive growth
rates. It is not as if the ECB has to open the emergency
pharmacy now."
In Zurich, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said: "a
central bank with a clear mandate to safeguard price stability
needs to act forcefully when push comes to shove."
(Additional reporting by Eva Taylor in Frankfurt; Writing by
Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)