* Says can better gauge in Q1 whether QE needed
* Rejects criticism of sovereign bond buys as a policy tool
* Says low growth creates risks to fabric of euro area
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 26 The European Central Bank might
decide as early as the first quarter of next year whether to
begin buying sovereign bonds, the bank's vice president said on
Wednesday.
Vitor Constancio said the ECB could better gauge then
whether sovereign bond purchases - so-called quantitative easing
- are needed to provide enough stimulus to support the euro zone
economy and stave off deflation.
The ECB is already buying covered bonds and bundled loans
known as asset-backed securities. It wants to increase the size
of its balance sheet to the levels of early 2012 - around 1
trillion euros higher than it is today.
"We have, of course, to closely monitor if the pace of its
evolution is in line with that expectation," Constancio said.
"In particular, during the first quarter of next year we will be
able to gauge better if that is the case."
"If not, we will have to consider buying other assets,
including sovereign bonds in the secondary market, the bulkier
and more liquid market of securities available," he said,
according to the text of a speech delivered in London.
The euro dipped to the day's low and shares and the
bloc's bonds rose after Constancio's comments.
"This speech certainly increases the chances that we could
see sovereign bond purchases in Q1," said Berenberg bank
economist Christian Schulz. "Markets might be disappointed and
economic confidence might take a hit if the ECB doesn't
deliver."
ECB President Mario Draghi had already opened the door to
buying sovereign bonds, when he said last Friday the bank could
"broaden even more the channels through which we intervene".
But Constancio's comments are the clearest indication yet
from an ECB policymaker on the timing of any quantitative
easing, which financial markets see as the central bank's best
shot at stimulating the flagging economy.
"It would be a pure monetary policy decision, buying
accordingly to our capital key, within our mandate and our legal
competence," he said.
The reference to the 'capital key' means the ECB would buy
government bonds broadly in proportion to the size of the euro
zone's 18 economies.
That would mean roughly 18 percent of any money spent would
go on German Bunds, 14 percent on French bonds and 12 and 8
percent on Italian and Spanish paper. (For full ECB capital key
click here)
"SERIOUS RISKS"
Other major central banks, including the U.S. Federal
Reserve, have already used QE programmes, but the concept is
highly controversial in the euro zone. Germany's Bundesbank in
particular resists the idea.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has argued that QE would take
the ECB close to monetary financing of governments, and that
would risk the ECB being driven by fiscal policy. Some critics
also question whether buying the bonds, which would push down
yields, would be helpful since borrowing costs are already low.
Constancio dismissed that argument.
"The transmission goes well beyond the direct effect on the
yields of the purchased securities," he said.
"The transmission channels involved include signalling and
influencing inflation expectations, exploring spillovers
resulting from investors using the cash received to buy other
assets, including foreign assets with influence on the exchange
rate, and finally, the freeing up of space in banks' balance
sheets to increase credit to the real economy."
German opposition to such a move would be awkward for the
ECB but unlikely to prevent it. The Bundesbank opposed both ECB
purchases of Greek, Portuguese, Irish, Italian and Spanish bonds
during the euro zone debt crisis and Mario Draghi's Outright
Monetary Transmission plan, which ultimately calmed the turmoil.
On both occasions, the decisions were pushed through by a
"comfortable majority" in the bank. The weak economy could mean
QE ends the same way.
Euro zone inflation is running at 0.4 percent - far below
the ECB's target of just under 2 percent - and Constancio said
it "threatens to continue on the low side for some time to
come."
"The environment of low nominal growth now prevailing
creates serious risks to the social and economic fabric of the
euro area," he added.
