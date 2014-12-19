* German Bundesbank protest limits ECB freedom on money
printing
* ECB officials consider bigger charges for weak states
* Time running out for compromise as euro zone slows
FRANKFURT, Dec 19 European Central Bank
officials are considering ways to ensure weak countries that
stand to gain most from a fresh round of money printing bear
more of the risk and cost.
Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, have told
Reuters that the ECB could require central banks in countries
such as Greece or Portugal to set aside extra money or
provisions to cover potential losses from any bond-buying,
reflecting the riskiness of their bonds.
Such a move could help persuade a reluctant Germany to back
plans to buy state bonds.
There is currently a stand off between the ECB and Germany's
Bundesbank over ECB preparations to buy sovereign bonds,
so-called quantitative easing (QE), to shore up the flagging
euro zone economy.
But while the idea may help overcome opposition in Germany,
which is worried that fresh money printing could encourage
reckless spending and leave it to pick up the tab, critics will
argue that any such conditions curtail its scope and impact.
Although a release of new money to buy state bonds appears
all but certain, how it will happen remains fluid. The ECB's
Governing Council holds its next monetary policy meeting on Jan.
22., with market expectations high for fresh stimulus.
Requiring weaker countries to set aside extra provisions
would signal that more of the risk of potential losses would
rest with national central banks, rather than the ECB in
Frankfurt.
"Losses are taken ... by the nation states," said one
official.
The ECB declined to comment.
The national central banks would most likely be the ones
tasked with buying their country's bonds, as part of a wider ECB
programme.
While easing the burden on countries like Germany whose
bonds are highly rated, the ECB could place a heavier burden on
more risky countries such as Greece, requiring them to set aside
more money in order for the ECB to buy their debt.
It now costs roughly 1.1 million euros ($1.35 million) to
insure 10 million euros of Greek bonds against default, for
example, making it roughly half as risky as war-torn Ukraine.
If Greece's central bank also had to set aside more to cover
the risks of its bonds, that could curb the dividend it pays the
Athens government or possibly even require an injection of
capital.
CHANGING SHAPE
Lobbying by the small group of countries opposed to fresh
money printing is now gradually shifting towards changing the
shape of quantitative easing rather than try to block it
altogether.
The Bundesbank is demanding that any new round of bond
buying be subject to strict limitations.
Its president, Jens Weidmann, this week outlined two such
possibilities - restricting ECB buys to bonds of countries with
a top-notch credit rating or allowing each central bank to buy
their country's bonds at their own risk.
"Even if you say it's not too early for QE, there is still
something to be said about how you set it up," said one euro
zone central bank official.
"If the central bank would only buy bonds from its own
country, then the chances and risks would go to that central
bank. What happens if there is a loss? It would be good if the
central banks have made adequate provisions."
Similar provisions, where the risk of some loans taken as
security for credit rests with a national central bank, already
exist, officials said.
The suggestion of such pre-conditions underlines the deep
divisions over fresh money printing in Europe.
But while setting such a precondition for any resulting
losses would help win over Germany, it threatens to further
undermine the notion that all 18 countries of the euro bloc are
on an equal footing.
($1 = 0.8137 euros)
