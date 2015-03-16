* ECB to buy 60 bln euros of bonds a month until Sept 2016
* Plan is key to lifting euro zone inflation from below zero
* Some worry it may send stronger economies into overdrive
(Adds graphic, analyst comment, detail)
By Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, March 16 The European Central Bank
said on Monday it settled 9.751 billion euros ($10.30 billion)
of public-sector bond purchases in the first week of a programme
to pump more than 1 trillion euros into the euro zone economy.
The programme, which the ECB began last Monday, will see the
central bank print money, in effect, to buy sovereign bonds with
the aim of lifting inflation in the 19-country euro zone from
below zero back toward the ECB target of just under 2 percent.
Under the plan - dubbed quantitative easing, or QE - the ECB
intends to buy 60 billion euros a month of mainly sovereign
bonds until September 2016, or beyond if needed to see a
sustained adjustment in inflation back towards the ECB target.
The ECB plans to give weekly updates on the total amount of
settled bond purchases. Once a month, beginning on April 7, it
will give more details.
"It is early days, but the ECB's purchase pace is a bit
below what is needed so far," said Christian Schulz, economist
at Berenberg bank.
"To dispel any doubts about whether there are enough
sellers, the ECB would need to hit its 60-billion-euro QE target
this month," he added.
The ECB said via its Twitter account that its covered bond
purchases - part of its broader 'expanded asset purchase
programme' of public and private sector securities - totalled
56.947 billion euros as of March 13. Purchases of asset-backed
securities (ABS) totalled 3.754 billion.
The central bank projects its QE plan will turbo-charge a
frail euro zone recovery, which is already being helped by lower
oil prices and a revival in bank lending.
Buying sovereign bonds will hold down governments' borrowing
costs and keep market interest rates low. In theory, that will
encourage investors to move into riskier assets that will spur
growth, while also weakening the euro currency.
Updated forecasts by ECB staff this month projected the QE
programme will help raise growth rates in the euro zone and lift
inflation from below zero up to 1.8 percent in 2017 - in line
with the ECB's goal of just under 2 percent.
The ECB was conservative, predicting economic growth would
accelerate from 1.5 percent this year to 2.1 percent in 2017. In
December, it predicted growth of just 1.0 percent this year.
Some officials are concerned, however, that the plan will
send stronger members such as Germany - which could arguably do
without the support - into overdrive, while fostering
complacency among laggards.
($1 = 0.9463 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)