* ECB agrees to implement QE "without hesitation"
* Brighter staff forecasts do not suggest QE less necessary
* Deposit rate of -0.20 pct affirmed as lower bound
* ECB's Praet proposes no changes to policy, nor new plans
By Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, April 2 European Central Bank
policymakers agreed at their March meeting to "remain firm" in
implementing their large-scale asset-purchase programme, even
though the economic outlook is improving, records published on
Thursday showed.
The Governing Council, at its policy meeting on March 5,
said it would begin printing money to buy bonds -- so-called
quantitative easing (QE) -- on the following Monday (March 9).
It also presented updated forecasts from its staff economists
that gave a more rosy outlook, but policymakers agreed that did
not reduce the need for QE.
"The March 2015 projections should ... not be interpreted as
suggesting that the latest monetary policy measures were less
necessary," the accounts of the meeting read.
"Hence, it was essential for the Governing Council to remain
firm, implementing the measures adopted without hesitation until
the objectives were reached, in line with its commitment to keep
this policy in place for as long as needed," the accounts read.
The comments are significant because just three weeks into
the 19-month bond-buying programme, analysts have begun
speculating that the ECB may throttle back the pace of purchases
early, possibly even this year.
The ECB left its main interest rate at a record low just
above zero at the off-base March meeting in Cyprus. It also
lifted its growth forecast for the euro zone economy to 1.5
percent for this year, from the 1.0 percent it predicted in
December.
ECB staff foresaw euro zone inflation rising from zero
percent this year to 1.8 percent in 2017, which would put it in
line with the bank's target of close to but below 2 percent.
"It was affirmed" at the March 5 meeting that the ECB's
deposit rate of -20 basis points, which sees it effectively
charge banks for holding their money overnight, "should be
regarded by the Governing Council as the effective lower bound",
the minutes read.
The minutes of the meeting give a bare-bones account of the
discussion, but they do provide a glimpse of the pressure and
tension involved in ECB decision-making, which seeks to forge
consensus among 19 different countries from Germany to Greece.
"REMAIN CAUTIOUS"
Under its QE plan, the ECB aims to purchase 60 billion euros
a month of mainly sovereign bonds until September 2016, or
beyond that if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the
inflation path back towards its target of just under 2 percent.
ECB chief economist Peter Praet, who gave a presentation at
the beginning of the meeting, saw no need for the Governing
Council to reconsider any of the parameters around the
programme, the minutes showed.
Council members "generally shared the assessment" that
positive effects from the Jan. 22 decision to launch QE, along
with previous policy stimulus, could already be seen in the
easing of financial market conditions and lower financing costs.
However, Praet said the Council should "remain cautious"
given the early stages of economic recovery in the euro zone.
Putting the onus on governments to do more to buoy the
recovery, Council members highlighted "the risk of insufficient
progress on structural reforms ... as a major downside risk."
In a thinly veiled jibe at a decision by European Union
finance ministers last month to give France two more years to
cut its deficit to the EU's limit, the ECB said in the minutes
that "concerns were expressed about a tendency in recent
decisions to ... use flexibility to the maximum extent".
