* All rates seen on hold
* Draghi to deliver dovish message but avoid commitments
* Deposit rate cut seen later this year
* China slowdown, oil price are key risks
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, Jan 21 The European Central Bank will
keep all interest rates on hold when it meets on Thursday but
highlight increasing growth and inflation risks, raising the
prospect of further policy easing later this year.
Meeting for the first time since it cut rates and expanded
its asset purchase programme in December, the ECB is expected to
warn that inflation could stay ultra-low longer than an already
downbeat forecast pegged on plunging oil prices, weak Chinese
growth and the lack of decisive fiscal policy action at home.
It will also need to address renewed turmoil in the bank
sector with shares in Italian, Portuguese and Greek lenders
plunging on concerns the ECB may eventually force them to take a
loss on some of their bad loans, reducing their ability to pay
dividends.
ECB President Mario Draghi could also unveil further detail
after Thursday's meeting about the bank's plan to buy municipal
debt, highlighting flexibility in asset purchases even as some
investors warn about the possible limits of the scheme.
But having raised expectations too high in December, he will
hold short of making concrete promises, emphasizing instead the
bank's readiness and ability to act.
"We expect only a shift in rhetoric, albeit a significant
one," JPMorgan economic Greg Fuzesi said. "Draghi will emphasize
that there has been a deterioration in the assumptions
underlying last month's 'adequate' recalibration of the policy
stance."
The ECB's December projections were based on crude prices
averaging $52.2 this year, but Brent crude is trading
around $28 per barrel and even 2022 oil futures are
below $50, indicating little investor confidence in a quick
rebound.
CREDIBILITY
Some ECB policymakers have argued that it should focus on
core inflation, which strips out energy and food.
But low energy prices are now impacting other goods and
services, pushing even core inflation far from the bank's goal
of close to 2 percent and jeopardizing the credibility of that
target.
"There is a risk that the world at large stops believing
that the ECB will deliver on its target," ABN Amro economist
Nick Kounis said. If that happened, "very low inflation could
become entrenched."
The ECB earlier estimated that a 10 percentage point change
in oil prices would change headline inflation by about 0.2-0.3
percentage point in the first year, with a further, second-round
effect coming later.
Once companies stop believing in the inflation target, they
might also curb wage growth, in turn putting a brake on the
economy and raising the risk that entrenched low inflation could
spiral into deflation.
CHINA CRISIS
Draghi, who holds his news conference at 1330 GMT, will
emphasize the bank's 1.5 trillion euro quantitative easing
programme has flexibility, giving the bank plenty of room to
act.
Minutes from the bank's December rate meeting also indicated
a greater willingness on the part of policy makers to cut the
deposit rate further. Many analysts predict that rate - which at
-0.3 percent already charges commercial banks to park cash at
the ECB - could drop by another 10 basis points as soon as June.
"(That) remains the low-hanging fruit and is priced by the
third quarter," Deutsche Bank said. "An extension of the
time-frame of quantitative easing would have limited market
impact."
Draghi's view on China could also shift significantly.
In December, policymakers argued that earlier concerns about
developments in China had not been borne out.
But stock market turmoil there since the start of 2016, a
falling yuan and the weakest full-year growth figure in a
quarter century suggest the risks have in fact increased.
An even weaker yuan would export China's deflationary risk
and reduce the effectiveness of any rate cuts by limiting the
ECB's ability to weaken the euro.
Weakness in China could also persuade the U.S. Federal
Reserve to slow its rate increases, also putting the euro under
firming pressure.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)