FRANKFURT, July 28 Sub-zero European Central
Bank interest rates are doing more good than harm and holding
safely above a detrimental level, but the bloc remains at risk
of falling into a damaging trap of low rates, ECB Executive
Board Member Benoit Coeure said.
Rates remaining "very low for a very long time" could hamper
banks' ability to transmit the ECB's monetary policy and risk
financial stability. At that point, the cost would outweigh the
benefits, Coeure told a conference at the Yale School of
Management in the United States on Thursday.
Such a level is far from the current rate, he said, with
indicators showing that banks are net beneficiaries of the ECB's
ultra easy monetary policy, with lower funding costs, capital
gains, and improved credit quality.
Coeure's comments come as euro zone banks face faltering
profitability, anaemic lending growth and a high stock of
non-performing loans, a legacy of Europe's debt crisis. Their
poor state is depressing share prices, raising the cost of
capital and keeping a lid on lending growth.
Bank executives often blame the ECB for their plight,
arguing that low central bank rates, part of the ECB's fight to
stave off deflation, are destroying their margins.
With inflation missing its target for more than three years,
the euro zone's central bank has cut its deposit rate to -0.4
percent and buys 80 billion euros ($88.5 billion) of assets per
month, hoping to cut financing costs and kick-start growth.
"Central bankers should be mindful of a potential 'economic
lower bound', at which the detrimental effects of low rates on
the banking sector outweigh their benefits, and further rate
cuts risk reversing the expansionary monetary policy stance,"
Coeure said.
"The current conditions of financial intermediation suggest,
however, that the economic lower bound is safely below the
current level of the deposit facility rate and that the impact
of negative rates, combined with the asset purchase programme
and forward guidance, has clearly been net positive."
But he warned that if rates stay very low for an extended
period of time, the cumulative effects on banks and financial
stability would increase.
"It is difficult to know how long these low interest rates
will persist, but it seems possible that they will be low for
quite some time," Coeure added.
"Fiscal and structural policies should act more decisively
to support aggregate demand and productivity, thereby preventing
the economy from falling into a low interest rate trap."
($1 = 0.9036 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)