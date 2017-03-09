WASHINGTON, March 9 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday praised the European Central Bank's decision to
maintain its aggressive monetary stimulus, saying it was helping
a eurozone recovery.
"The ECB's accommodative stance is improving credit
conditions and supporting a recovery of output and a gradual
rise in inflation" IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a news
briefing. "We are reassured by the ECB's continuing commitment
to use all instruments available within its mandate to ensure a
sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with
its medium-term price stability objective."
