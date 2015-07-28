* Market inflation expectations near two-month lows
* Fund flows into euro linkers slow
* link.reuters.com/tah35w
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 28 The rout in global commodities
prices is hitting demand for euro zone inflation-linked bonds
and testing investors' faith in the European Central Bank's
ability to lift consumer prices.
Falling oil prices have clouded the inflation outlook just
months after the ECB rolled out its 60 billion euro a month
asset purchases plan designed to boost the economy and avoid
Japan-style deflation.
Indicators of market inflation expectations have also slid.
The ECB's preferred market measure - the five-year, five-year
forward breakeven rate, which shows where
investors expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020 - has
fallen to near two-month lows.
Investors had been snapping up inflation-linked bonds, also
known as linkers, earlier this year as fears of deflation all
but faded with the ECB's asset purchases, or quantitative easing
(QE), and a recovery in oil prices from last year's slump. But
that euphoria has ebbed with Brent prices tumbling more than 20
percent since May.
Investor cash into exchange traded funds tracking euro zone
inflation-linked bonds was just $73 million in the second
quarter, down from $400 million poured into such funds between
January and March, according to latest fund flow figures from
data provider Markit. Citi data has shown recent net selling of
euro zone linkers.
"QE typically affects market sentiment but also brings in
actual demand (national central banks buying inflation-linked
bonds). But on its own it's often not sufficient to have a
sustained, long-term impact," said Dariush Mirfendereski, global
head of inflation trading at HSBC.
"You need some of the positive sentiment translated into
other investors buying the inflation-linked bonds. There's
certainly plenty of that but ultimately if inflation prints
continue to remain low it's difficult to see a sustained longer
term recovery."
CHALLENGING ECB TARGETS
Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro were
unchanged month-on-month in June for a 0.2 percent year-on-year
reading and are seen remaining around there this month.
The latest ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters saw 2017
inflation at 1.6 percent, unchanged from a prediction three
months ago and still below the ECB's target of close to but
below 2 percent yearly rate that many consider healthy.
Goldman economists now estimate that a 10 percent drop in
oil prices could push inflation down around 20 basis points
after four quarters. "It seems safe to say that downside risk to
this forecast is rising," it said.
The softening demand for inflation protection is also
reflected in declining breakeven rates -- the difference between
the yield on nominal bonds and the "real" yields on linkers and
seen as a proxy for inflation expectations.
For instance, breakeven rate on French 10-year bonds is
around 1.24 percent, its lowest since early
March before ECB started its bond purchases and off a 2015 peak
of 1.52 percent.
"Despite an unprecedented series of conventional and
unconventional measures, the market has seriously challenged
ECB's inflation target," Citi strategists said in a note.
For some investors though, a sustained fall in oil prices
and inflation expectations raises the prospect of more stimulus
from the ECB and therefore cheaper linker prices were an
opportunity to buy.
"We still like euro inflation linked bonds for one
simplistic reason which is that Mario Draghi has clearly said if
inflation is not close to 2 percent, which is the ECB target, by
the time when QE ends then the ECB will have to do more," said
Jonathan Baltora, who manages inflation-linked bond funds at AXA
Investment Managers.
(Graphics by Christian Inton. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)