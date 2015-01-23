* Market's longer-term inflation gauge at December highs

* Inflation-linked bonds also rally on ECB purchase scheme

* Jury out on whether QE will revive long-term inflation

LONDON, Jan 23 Euro zone market inflation expectations spiked to their highest level since December on Friday in an initial sign of investor faith that the European Central Bank's new money printing scheme is credible.

In a forceful effort to spur inflation, the ECB decided on Thursday to pump 60 billion euros ($67.61 billion) a month into the moribund euro zone economy, surpassing market expectations.

Initial reaction in the inflation market has been positive.

The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward , the ECB's preferred gauge of the market's longer-term inflation expectations, has jumped 9 basis points to 1.75 percent since Wednesday's close. link.reuters.com/gym83w

The contract, which shows where markets expect 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020, has rebounded from record lows just below 1.50 percent hit a week ago but is still below the ECB's roughly 2 percent goal.

Other measures such as spot inflation swaps rose too, but more modestly.

Euro zone inflation-linked bonds, or linkers, also extended their rally along with conventional sovereign bonds as demand revived in a part of the market that has been shunned by many investors over the past year as inflation evaporated.

Investors were, however, cautious about piling back into inflation-protected bonds with the jury still out on the long-term success of the new quantitative easing (QE) programme.

Besides the inclusion of linkers in the ECB's shopping lists, as expected, investors were encouraged by the bank's commitment to extend the scheme beyond its 18-month timetable if inflation is not back near its target of just below 2 percent.

"It's been quite clear that once QE becomes a reality it will succeed in reviving a really depressed market ... but the thing is, will it be enough for this dynamic to continue and we go back to this 2.20 percent level we had before summer?" said Michael Leister, a strategist at Commerzbank.

"Probably not in a straight line because as things calm down especially in inflation markets everyone will look again at the outlook for inflation which is still very negative ... so it's not all clear yet."

QUESTION OF CREDIBILITY

Analysts say a sustained rise in longer-term euro zone inflation expectations within the ECB programme's initial 18-month span would be particularly challenging against a backdrop of diminishing price pressures globally.

A relentless drop in oil prices since last August has hit the cost of a wide range of goods and services, catching policymakers by surprise.

In a snap Reuters poll taken after the ECB programme was announced, a slim majority of economists said it would not succeed in raising inflation to the ECB's target.

There are several reasons to be wary. Euro zone inflation is falling further from the ECB's target. It fell to -0.2 percent in December and is forecast to decline further to -0.5 percent this month.

"We're going to have negative inflation ... still for much of 2015. (This) doesn't provide a particularly supportive backdrop for inflation markets," said Jamie Searle, a strategist at Citi.

"So even though inflation markets show a rise in long-term inflation expectations, in reality that is very much influenced by where inflation is today. In the longer term it's a question of (ECB) credibility. ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)