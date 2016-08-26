FRANKFURT Aug 26 Euro zone businesses and
homeowners may be losing confidence in the European Central
Bank's ability to lift inflation back to its target, ECB
research showed on Friday, potentially adding to the very
problems the bank is trying to fix.
Their long-term inflation expectations are showing signs of
drifting below the ECB's 2 percent target, or "de-anchoring",
the ECB research paper said, despite the bank providing
extraordinary stimulus to stave off deflation and push up prices
after missing its objective for more than three years.
"Monetary policy credibility is built gradually over the
years, but we cannot rule out the possibility that it may
deteriorate quite rapidly," the paper's authors Tomasz yziak
and Maritta Paloviita said, noting that the ECB's credibility is
intact for now.
Struggling with sluggish growth, high unemployment, weak
demand and overcapacity, the euro zone economy has been in the
doldrums since its 2007 debt crisis.
And even with ECB stimulus, prices have failed to rebound
and governments have been slow in implementing meaningful
measures that could prop up long-term growth prospects.
"Our analysis suggests that in recent years inflation
expectations in the euro area have shown some signs of
de-anchoring," the researchers said in a paper produced
independently of ECB policymakers and not necessarily reflecting
their views.
They also said that the risk of de-anchoring may rise if the
ECB needs to extend the timeframe needed to reach its target.
The ECB expects to undershoot it for at least another two years.
With de-anchoring, monetary policy tools become less
effective as price and wage setters no longer expect the ECB to
hit its target in the long term. This could perpetuate a low
inflation environment, increase the risk of deflation and make
it even harder for the ECB to boost price growth.
Given that risk, ECB forecasts and inflation targets play a
major role in managing inflation expectations, the paper said.
"A more extensive use of forward guidance in monetary policy
strategy (e.g. in the form of conditional interest rate path
announcements for the next couple of years) can be potentially
useful," the paper said.
