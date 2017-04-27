FRANKFURT, April 27 There are tentative signs of
a build up of producer prices in the euro zone, European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, but there is not
enough evidence to change the bank's monetary policy.
"We have not seen sufficient evidence to alter our
assessment of the inflation outlook, and we are not sufficiently
confident that inflation will converge to levels consistent with
our inflation aim in a durable and self-sustaining manner," he
told a news conference.
Draghi did say, however, that the risk of deflation had
virtually disappeared.
The ECB expects inflation in the bloc to slowly reach its
target of at or just below 2 percent. It was at 1.5 percent in
March.
