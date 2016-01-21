LONDON Jan 21 The European Central Bank does
not "look through" the disinflationary price pressure from
tumbling oil prices by focusing on core inflation but instead
studies its impact from three angles, ECB President Mario Draghi
said on Thursday.
The persistence, size and trickle-down effect of these price
moves are its guides, he said.
With euro zone inflation running at just 0.2 percent, versus
the ECB's target of close to 2 percent, the ECB has adopted an
ultra-loose policy of buying assets, charging banks for
depositing money with it, and keeping interest rates at rock
bottom.
But oil prices - which have fallen more than 25 percent
since the start of the year - are making it particularly
difficult to revive inflation. Draghi went on to describe how
the central bank is studying this phenomenon.
"We look at basically three factors. The first is the
persistence of (price) changes. It's quite clear that if it were
to be a short-term effect ... we would look through. That's not
been our experience over the last two years at least," he said.
Secondly, Draghi said the ECB looks at what he called
"materiality" - basically, the size of moves. These have been
big. Indeed, he noted that the ECB's December projections were
based on crude oil prices averaging $52.2 this year, but Brent
crude is now trading around $27 per barrel.
Thirdly, Draghi said, were the so-called second-round
effects - the trickle-down impact of the fall in oil prices on
other goods and services.
"We look at ... whether low oil prices and low commodity
prices do feed into other prices and then that could generate
exactly what we want to avoid, namely a spiraling downward
phenomenon," he said.
"So far we don't have that. But we have seen we've got to be
very vigilant."
Draghi also has a message for those who believe the ECB
should "look through" volatile energy and commodity prices.
"Even if we look at the recent developments in the
non-energy inflation core, so-called core inflation, we don't
have many reasons to be optimistic about that," he said.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)