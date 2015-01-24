* Employers say QE will boost Italian GDP this year and next
* Will cut firms' borrowing costs by 3.2 bln euros per year
* Italy has long been euro zone's most sluggish economy
ROME, Jan 24 The European Central Bank's bond
buying programme will give a decisive boost to Italy's stagnant
economy, business lobby Confindustria said on Saturday, while
the Bank of Italy said it would make it easier to pass reforms.
The ECB announced on Thursday it would pump hundreds of
billions of euros in new money into a sagging euro zone economy,
despite opposition from Germany's Bundesbank.
Confindustria said the plan could raise Italian gross
domestic product by 0.8 percent this year and by a further 1
percent in 2016 by weakening the euro exchange rate, thus
boosting exports, and by lowering long-term interest rates.
The impact of the so-called quantitative easing (QE)
programme will be considerable, given that Confindustria
forecast last month that Italy's economy would grow by just 0.5
percent this year.
Italy has been the euro zone's most sluggish economy over
the last decade and has not posted a single quarter of growth
since the middle of 2011.
Confindustria's research note calculated that the decline in
bond yields produced by QE would translate into a saving of 3.2
billion euros per year in borrowing costs for Italian companies.
At the same time Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco sought
to ease concerns expressed by Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann
that QE reduced the pressure on Italy and other countries to
pursue tough but necessary economic reforms.
"The reduction of uncertainty as a result of QE will lower
the cost of carrying out reforms, which are currently held back
by the adverse economic conditions," Visco said in an interview
published on Saturday in daily La Stampa.
Visco, who sits on the governing council of the ECB led by
fellow Italian Mario Draghi, said he would have preferred to see
the ECB shoulder all the financial risks of QE rather than just
20 percent as was decided.
The remaining 80 percent of any losses accruing from the
bond-buying will be taken on by the national central banks and
Visco said the Bank of Italy would set aside a larger part of
its reserves to take account of these risks.
Separating the risks gives an impression of growing
"fragmentation" while the euro zone should instead be aiming at
further integration, Visco said.
However, the size of the programme and the fact that it is
open-ended outweighs such concern and means the overall package
is "a good result," he said.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)