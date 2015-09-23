LJUBLJANA, Sept 23 The European Central Bank is
not currently discussing either prolonging its 1-trillion-euros
plus asset purchase programme or exiting it, ECB Governing
Council member Bostjan Jazbec said on Wednesday.
Monetary policy works with a lag so it was too early to
discuss any other scenario other than what has been agreed upon,
Jazbec, who heads the Slovenian central bank, told a news
conference.
The ECB earlier this month said there was a growing risk
that inflation would undershoot its target in 2017 so it stood
ready to modify the size, composition or duration of its asset
purchase programme, also known as quantitative easing, if
necessary.
