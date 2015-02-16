(Adds details, background)
LJUBLJANA Feb 16 ECB governing council member
Bostjan Jazbec said on Monday that the European Commission and
EU governments must initiate new investments in order to
complement the ECB's quantitative easing policy.
"Central banks cannot initiate credit growth if there is not
sufficient demand for new loans," Jazbec, who is also the
governor of the Bank of Slovenia, said in an interview with
Radio Slovenia.
"The only possible solution are the governments, along with
(European Commission President) Juncker's investment plan, which
can make use of what the ECB is offering," Jazbec added.
Last month the ECB announced it would buy 60 billion euros
of assets including bonds each month from March this year until
September 2016 in order to raise euro zone inflation to just
under 2 percent.
But Jazbec warned that the ECB action alone would not revive
the EU economy unless it was accompanied with a new investment
cycle.
Late last year the European Commission's head, Jean-Claude
Juncker, unveiled a plan aimed at generating 315 billion euros
of investment in European infrastructure projects.
Jazbec also said that all Slovenian banks were meeting EU
capital requirements after the largest banks were rescued by the
state in 2013 when the government had to pour more than 3
billion euros of its own money into local banks to prevent them
from collapsing under bad loans. The move also enabled Slovenia
to narrowly avoid an international bailout.
