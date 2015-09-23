(Updates with quotes)
LJUBLJANA, Sept 23 The European Central Bank is
not currently discussing modifying its 1-trillion-euros plus
asset purchase programme, ECB Governing Council member Bostjan
Jazbec said on Wednesday.
"Monetary policy works with a lag so it is too early to
discuss any other scenario but what has been agreed," Jazbec,
who heads the Slovenian central bank, told reporters on the
sidelines of a banking conference.
"At this moment we are not discussing exiting quantitative
easing nor prolonging it," he added.
The ECB earlier this month said there was a growing risk
that inflation would undershoot its target in 2017 so it stood
ready to modify the size, composition or duration of the
programme, also known as quantitative easing.
The programme was launched in March and is set to run until
next September.
