FRANKFURT May 25 Euro zone monetary policy cannot contribute much more to growth as stimulus is reaching its limits and governments need to start playing their part, European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.

"What monetary policy can achieve in terms of growth is very limited," Knot told a conference "Monetary stimulus is reaching its limits and if it is maintained for too long, it has negative side effects such as financial imbalances and misallocations in the broader economy."

The ECB has cut rates deep into negative territory and plans to buy 1.7 trillion euros worth of assets to stimulate growth. It is also providing ultra cheap loans for banks to boost lending and lift the corporate sector.