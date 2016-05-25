FRANKFURT May 25 Euro zone monetary policy
cannot contribute much more to growth as stimulus is reaching
its limits and governments need to start playing their part,
European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said
on Wednesday.
"What monetary policy can achieve in terms of growth is very
limited," Knot told a conference "Monetary stimulus is reaching
its limits and if it is maintained for too long, it has negative
side effects such as financial imbalances and misallocations in
the broader economy."
The ECB has cut rates deep into negative territory and plans
to buy 1.7 trillion euros worth of assets to stimulate growth.
It is also providing ultra cheap loans for banks to boost
lending and lift the corporate sector.
