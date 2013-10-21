FRANKFURT Oct 21 European Central Bank
policymaker Klaas Knot said a cut in the ECB's main interest
rate and a narrowing of the bands, or corridors, between its
rates would risk stifling a revival in bank-to-bank lending.
The ECB's main refinancing rate stands at 0.50 percent. The
rate on its deposit facility is at zero and the marginal lending
- or emergency - rate is at 1.0 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank
is watching moves in market interest rates closely and is ready
to use any policy option to temper them if needed. Analysts have
not ruled out a rate cut, though they did not take Draghi's
comments as a cue for immediate ECB action.
"We are not in a position to exclude anything at this
moment," Knot told news agency Market News International in an
interview conducted last week and published on Monday.
"But for me, narrowing the corridor would have an awkward
side effect in that it might stifle or even reverse the nascent
revival that we are seeing in the interbank market."
Turning to the idea of a new ECB long-term lending measure
(LTRO) for banks, Knot, who heads the Dutch central bank, said
this "is good to keep in the back of our minds".
"I'm signed up to the statement that we don't want to
jeopardize the recovery by allowing renewed liquidity tensions
if we can avoid them with the instruments we have, but with the
return of the interbank market I don't see a convincing reason
at the moment to contemplate a new LTRO, and it's not on the
table."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Ron Askew)