HAMBURG, Germany Jan 24 The euro currency is not in danger and will not fail but cheap credit alone without structural reforms is not enough to revive the 19-member bloc's economies, European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday.

"I'm convinced that the euro will not fail," she said in a speech in Hamburg. (Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Louise Ireland)