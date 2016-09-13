FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The European Central Bank
should give its earlier policy measures time to work and should
not pass fresh stimulus measures, Executive Board member Sabine
Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday.
Speaking in Strasbourg, Lautenschlaeger also said she was
sceptical about any further interest rate cuts given the
increasing side effects of such measures.
"As I said, we will therefore need to be patient for a while
before being able to make a final assessment of the purchase
programme," Lautenschlaeger said. "What matters now is to give
the measures time to work.
"That's why I see no reason at the moment to change the key
design elements of the purchase programme."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Ralph Boulton)