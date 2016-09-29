FRANKFURT, Sept 29 The European Central Bank
should not provide further stimulus, including through stock or
bond purchases, but needs to carefully craft its exit from asset
buys to avoid turbulence, ECB Executive Board member Sabine
Lautenschlaeger told a German newspaper.
Speaking to Börsen-Zeitung on Thursday, Lautenschlaeger
declined to discuss the troubles of Deutsche Bank,
but said banks were on average better capitalised and better
supervised than prior to the financial crisis.
One of the top hawks on the ECB's rate-setting Governing
Council, Lautenschlaeger is often in the minority with her calls
for tighter monetary policy.
