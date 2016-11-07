FRANKFURT Nov 7 The most prominent hawk on the European Central Bank's board defended the ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy on Monday but added she was sceptical of further interest rate cuts or additional easing.

"The phenomenon of low interest rates is more complex than the debate in Germany would suggest," ECB board member Sabine Lautenschläger said.

"But that doesn't change the fact that I'm very sceptical as far as further interest rate cuts or additional expansionary monetary policy measures are concerned - over time, the benefits of these measures decrease, while the risks increase." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Andrew Roche)