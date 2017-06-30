ECB should be making preparations for stimulus exit, says Lautenschlaeger

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should already be making preparations for winding down stimulus, adapting its communication stance accordingly, ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Friday.

"Although inflation is not yet on a stable path towards our objective, all the conditions are in place," said Lautenschlaeger, a German considered one of the top hawks on the governing council. "It is just a question of time and patience.

"That is why monetary policy should already be making preparations for a return to a normal stance. And it should adapt its communication accordingly," she added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Ed Osmond)