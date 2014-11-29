* Lautenschlaeger says hurdles for further measures are very
high
* ECB benchmark interest rate at record low
* Broad purchase of govt bonds not beneficial now
(Adds quotes, background, official translation of comments)
By Andreas Framke
BERLIN, Nov 29 ECB Executive Board member Sabine
Lautenschlaeger said on Saturday she saw little room for further
easing of monetary policy despite a further fall in euro zone
inflation.
She added that the effects of large scale soverign bond
buying would not be positive.
"For me, given the current situation, the hurdles for
further measures are very high, especially for broad purchase
programmes," she said according to an official translation of
her speech in Berlin, five days ahead of the ECB's next Monetary
Policy Committee meeting.
Innovation in monetary policy was not a taboo, but must also
not be an "end in itself", she said, adding careful
consideration of its efficiency was necessary.
The ECB has cut interest rates to practically zero and is
readying more buying programmes that could include government
bonds - known as quantitative easing - to ward off the threat of
deflation in the euro zone.
Vice President Vitor Constancio said this week the ECB could
make a decision on government bond-buying in the first quarter
if the economy did not improve.
The purchase of government bonds would be viewed extremely
critically in Germany.
Lautenschlaeger said the interest on national government
bonds in the euro area didn't operate as a benchmark for all
further refinancing operations, as is the case in Britain or the
United States.
"In my view, a consideration of the costs and benefits, and
the opportunities and risks of a broad purchase programme of
government bonds does not give a positive outcome at the current
time."
German European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said
on Friday it was illusory to think central banks could increase
a country's growth potential for a sustained period of time.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)