By John O'Donnell
| LUXEMBOURG, June 16
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 The European Central Bank is
likely to win backing from Europe's top court on Tuesday for its
vow to do whatever it takes to save the euro, rebuffing a German
group's challenge as the currency zone faces a new financial
crisis over weakest member Greece.
If judges follow the ECB-friendly opinion of a court adviser
earlier this year, the ruling would be a setback to a group of
Germans who had challenged the ECB over a bond-buying scheme
crafted at the height of the 2012 crisis but yet to be used.
Germany's Constitutional Court, asked to rule on complaints
by the group of Eurosceptic politicians and lawyers, had said
there was good reason to believe the so-called OMT plan broke
rules forbidding the ECB from funding governments.
It referred the case to the European court for its view but
implicitly reserved the right to give its final ruling. If the
court takes the same pro-ECB line as its advocate general did,
it could set the European and German courts on a collision
course.
The case is a clear reminder of the deeply-held misgivings
of many in Germany about a currency their then chancellor Helmut
Kohl helped create in the early 1990s but which they now say
entangled their nation with hapless spendthrifts such as Greece.
The European court adviser's opinion earlier this year was a
clear rebuff to German critics of bond-buying, who argue the ECB
would reward profligate EU member states with cheap credit by
printing fresh money, thereby deterring painful reforms.
The advocate general to the European Court of Justice had
said a 2012 ECB bond-buying blueprint, designed at the height of
the then-euro zone crisis to avert a break-up of the single
currency and unused so far, did not break EU law.
The adviser's opinion, which is usually followed by the
court's judges, was a milestone in a long-running dispute about
printing money and the limits of central bank powers between the
ECB and Germany, the largest of 19 states in the euro zone.
Since the case was launched, the ECB has launched a
one-trillion-euro money-printing scheme.
In his opinion, the adviser fired a shot across the bows of
the German Constitutional Court, which had referred the question
to Europe's top court, saying it was hard for judges to call the
ECB into question as they had little expertise to do so.
