FRANKFURT Aug 26 Lending growth to euro zone
companies picked up last month but a broader measure of money
circulating eased, data from the European Central Bank showed on
Friday, indicating that the recovery in lending remained slow.
Looking to revive borrowing and spending, the ECB has
offered stimulus for years, cutting rates deep into negative
territory, providing ultra cheap loans to banks and buying bonds
worth over a trillion euros.
The cheap cash has been slowly making its way into the real
economy, increasing borrowing and investment. But it has yet to
revive consumer price growth, the ECB's ultimate goal, with
inflation hovering near zero for over a year, well short of the
bank's target of close to but below 2 percent.
Lending to companies grew by 1.9 percent year-on-year in
July, up from 1.7 percent a month earlier. Household lending
grew by 1.8 percent, in line with the July's reading, which was
revised up from 1.7 percent.
The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money
circulating in the euro zone, which is often an indicator of
future economic activity, fell to 4.8 percent, down from 5
percent in June and missing expectations for a 4.9 percent
reading.
Growth in M3, which includes items such as deposits with
longer maturities, holdings in money market funds and some debt
securities, peaked at 5.4 percent in April 2015 and has hovered
around 5 percent since.
The ECB cut interest rates and expanded its asset-purchase
programme in March to spur lending and inflation but has kept a
steady course since, despite low inflation readings.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)