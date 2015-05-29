* Lending falls flat after uptick in previous month
* Home buyers borrow more
* Credit to companies and consumers lags
(Adds detail, background)
By John O'Donnell and Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, May 29 Lending throughout the euro
zone failed to grow in April after a promising uptick a month
earlier, a slip that tempers hopes for a rapid turnaround in
borrowing to boost the economy.
European Central Bank data showed on Friday that overall
lending growth to households and firms was unchanged in the
month, despite the recent launch of a massive money-printing
programme to bolster the 19 countries in the euro bloc.
Although the fact that lending is holding steady is positive
in itself, following years of decline, the stagnation in April
will disappoint those who had predicted a modest improvement,
including in a Reuters poll.
Sparse lending to companies has dogged the struggling euro
zone economy although the picture had been improving and policy
setters including ECB President Mario Draghi believe that the
bloc is recovering.
But the fact that banks are lumbered with billions of euros
of loans that may go unpaid and consumers and companies are wary
of borrowing is blunting the full impact of the 1 trillion
euro-plus ECB scheme to buy chiefly government bonds.
Although overall lending is flat, detailed data shows that
lending to companies or consumers is actually in decline, with
only borrowing by home buyers brightening an otherwise bleak
picture.
Lending to businesses fell by 0.4 percent annually, albeit
an improvement on the previous month, where the fall was even
steeper. Consumer credit to buy cars or holidays is also in
decline, down by 0.1 percent.
Lending for home buyers, on the other hand, is on the rise
and it picked up by 0.1 percent for the second month running in
April.
The trend underscores the limitations - at least so far - on
so-called quantitative easing or money printing to buy
government bonds.
"Lots of the ECB's money is going into mortgages," said
Carsten Brzeski, an economist with ING. "Construction is booming
in Germany. The rest is being hoarded or spent on bonds and
shares."
"Much more powerful channels for the ECB to restore growth
would be consumption or business investment."
The ECB said that the M3 measure of money circulating
throughout the 19 countries in the euro zone grew, however, by
5.3 percent in April.
